MineBee Trading 73.9% Lower This Week (MB)

MineBee (CURRENCY:MB) traded 15.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 27th. MineBee has a market capitalization of $332,559.85 and approximately $78,715.00 worth of MineBee was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, MineBee has traded down 73.9% against the U.S. dollar. One MineBee token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges including Hanbitco and ProBit Exchange.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

MineBee Profile

MineBee's total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,830,117,455 tokens. MineBee's official message board is medium.com/minebee.

. The official website for MineBee is minebee.io.

Buying and Selling MineBee

MineBee can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hanbitco and ProBit Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MineBee directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MineBee should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MineBee using one of the exchanges listed above.

