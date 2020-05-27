Mirai Hits Market Cap of $4,399.39 (MRI)

Mirai (CURRENCY:MRI) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 27th. One Mirai coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, Sistemkoin, Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. Over the last seven days, Mirai has traded up 77.2% against the U.S. dollar. Mirai has a market cap of $4,399.39 and $631.00 worth of Mirai was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Mirai alerts:

Bonorum (BONO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.07 or 0.00448590 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 50.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.82 or 0.00183708 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00015210 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00008285 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00007978 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000358 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000484 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000055 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003041 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Mirai Coin Profile

Mirai is a coin. Mirai’s total supply is 3,442,977 coins and its circulating supply is 3,432,003 coins. The official website for Mirai is www.mirai.rocks. Mirai’s official Twitter account is @CoinMirai.

Mirai Coin Trading

Mirai can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin, Crex24, Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mirai using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mirai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.