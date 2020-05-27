Mizuho Initiates Coverage on Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA)

Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) in a research report issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Mizuho’s target price suggests a potential upside of 235.69% from the stock’s current price.

ATRA has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.17.

NASDAQ ATRA opened at $11.32 on Tuesday. Atara Biotherapeutics has a 12 month low of $4.52 and a 12 month high of $24.75. The stock has a market cap of $873.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 2.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.40. The company has a current ratio of 7.27, a quick ratio of 7.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.41) by $0.21. Sell-side analysts forecast that Atara Biotherapeutics will post -4.72 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Joe Newell sold 2,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.17, for a total value of $25,125.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 126,141 shares in the company, valued at $1,156,712.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,224 shares of company stock worth $47,096. 7.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 52.8% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,371 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 66.2% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,485 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Atara Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Atara Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $284,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Atara Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $131,000.

Atara Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rituximab-refractory epstein-barr virus (EBV) associated post-transplant lymphoproliferative disorder, as well as other EBV associated hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

