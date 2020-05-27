Model N (NYSE:MODN) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Model N (NYSE:MODN) in a research note issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the software maker’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 18.51% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Model N from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Model N from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Model N in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Model N from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Model N from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.88.

Shares of NYSE:MODN opened at $28.69 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.48. Model N has a 12-month low of $15.00 and a 12-month high of $35.84. The firm has a market cap of $986.84 million, a PE ratio of -58.55 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. Model N had a negative net margin of 10.88% and a negative return on equity of 19.69%. The firm had revenue of $39.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Model N will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Christopher Lyon sold 4,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total transaction of $139,346.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 103,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,363,944.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Suresh Kannan sold 1,414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.12, for a total transaction of $29,863.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 90,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,920,821.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,333 shares of company stock worth $938,627 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Model N by 4.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,687,025 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,680,000 after purchasing an additional 120,655 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Model N by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,109,144 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $73,968,000 after purchasing an additional 395,544 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its position in shares of Model N by 70.7% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,000,948 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,441,000 after purchasing an additional 828,875 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Model N by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 752,620 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,394,000 after purchasing an additional 25,728 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Model N by 62.9% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 674,397 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,978,000 after purchasing an additional 260,423 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.37% of the company’s stock.

About Model N

Model N, Inc provides revenue management cloud solutions for the life sciences and technology companies. The company's cloud-based revenue management solutions include Revenue Cloud for Pharma, Revenue Cloud for Med Tech, and Revenue Cloud for Semiconductors and High Tech Manufacturing. It develops software applications, such as managed care and government pricing for life science companies; and channel incentives for technology companies.

