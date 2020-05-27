MonaCoin (MONA) Trading 4% Lower This Week

MonaCoin (CURRENCY:MONA) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 27th. MonaCoin has a market capitalization of $105.87 million and $3.59 million worth of MonaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MonaCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.61 or 0.00017594 BTC on exchanges including CryptoBridge, Bittrex, Bitbank and Fisco. During the last week, MonaCoin has traded 4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,154.60 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $207.30 or 0.02264444 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $233.06 or 0.02545804 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.72 or 0.00477586 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00012540 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.73 or 0.00707102 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00073990 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00022217 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46.01 or 0.00502583 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000027 BTC.

MonaCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 1st, 2014. MonaCoin’s total supply is 65,729,675 coins. MonaCoin’s official Twitter account is @_monappy_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for MonaCoin is /r/monacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MonaCoin’s official website is monacoin.org.

MonaCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: QBTC, Livecoin, Bittrex, Bitbank, Fisco, Upbit, Zaif, CryptoBridge and Bleutrade. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonaCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MonaCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MonaCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

