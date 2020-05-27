MonetaryUnit Tops One Day Trading Volume of $2,281.00 (MUE)

MonetaryUnit (CURRENCY:MUE) traded 5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 27th. During the last week, MonetaryUnit has traded up 4.4% against the US dollar. MonetaryUnit has a market capitalization of $1.15 million and approximately $2,281.00 worth of MonetaryUnit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MonetaryUnit coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0060 or 0.00000066 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittylicious, CoinExchange, Bittrex and CryptoBridge.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Vitae (VITAE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00015892 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003165 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003083 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000711 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 48.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MonetaryUnit Coin Profile

MUE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 26th, 2014. MonetaryUnit’s total supply is 191,342,783 coins. MonetaryUnit’s official website is www.monetaryunit.org. MonetaryUnit’s official Twitter account is @MonetaryUnit and its Facebook page is accessible here.

MonetaryUnit Coin Trading

MonetaryUnit can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Upbit, Bittylicious, CoinExchange and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonetaryUnit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MonetaryUnit should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MonetaryUnit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

