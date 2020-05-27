Morgan Stanley Reaffirms Buy Rating for AXA (EPA:CS)

AXA (EPA:CS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on CS. Royal Bank of Canada set a €24.00 ($27.91) target price on shares of AXA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank set a €24.50 ($28.49) target price on shares of AXA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Barclays set a €26.00 ($30.23) target price on shares of AXA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. UBS Group set a €23.00 ($26.74) target price on shares of AXA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €22.51 ($26.17) target price on shares of AXA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. AXA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €24.38 ($28.35).

AXA stock traded up €1.00 ($1.16) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching €16.82 ($19.56). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,101,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,520,000. AXA has a 12 month low of €22.13 ($25.73) and a 12 month high of €27.69 ($32.20). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €15.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is €21.99.

AXA Company Profile

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in seven segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, the United States, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

