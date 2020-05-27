Morgan Stanley Reaffirms Sell Rating for Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB)

Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reissued by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank in a research report on Sunday, April 5th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Deutsche Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Societe Generale raised shares of Deutsche Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Deutsche Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.70.

Get Deutsche Bank alerts:

Deutsche Bank stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,486,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,619,996. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.66. Deutsche Bank has a 12 month low of $4.99 and a 12 month high of $11.16. The company has a market capitalization of $17.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.13. Deutsche Bank had a negative net margin of 16.53% and a negative return on equity of 8.63%. The company had revenue of $7 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Deutsche Bank will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sage Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Deutsche Bank by 60.5% in the 1st quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,814 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Deutsche Bank in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. NBT Bank N A NY bought a new position in Deutsche Bank in the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Deutsche Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Deutsche Bank in the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.78% of the company’s stock.

Deutsche Bank Company Profile

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through three segments: Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Private & Commercial Bank (PCB), and Deutsche Asset Management.

See Also: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.