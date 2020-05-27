Morgan Stanley Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Allianz (FRA:ALV)

Allianz (FRA:ALV)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ALV. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Allianz in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank set a €230.00 ($267.44) target price on Allianz and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €165.00 ($191.86) target price on Allianz and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €195.00 ($226.74) target price on Allianz and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Independent Research set a €195.00 ($226.74) target price on Allianz and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €204.47 ($237.75).

FRA:ALV traded up €5.62 ($6.53) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching €168.94 ($196.44). The stock had a trading volume of 2,042,249 shares. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €159.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €194.37. Allianz has a 1-year low of €167.30 ($194.53) and a 1-year high of €206.80 ($240.47).

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel insurance products to private and corporate customers.

