Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS) Position Lifted by Managed Asset Portfolios LLC

Managed Asset Portfolios LLC lifted its holdings in Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,057,265 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 27,107 shares during the quarter. Mosaic makes up 3.0% of Managed Asset Portfolios LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Mosaic worth $11,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MOS. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Mosaic by 62.2% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 53,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 20,377 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Mosaic by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 34,780 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Mosaic by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 32,743 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 4,831 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Mosaic in the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Mosaic in the 4th quarter valued at about $15,817,000. Institutional investors own 72.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Bruce M. Bodine bought 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.44 per share, for a total transaction of $68,420.00. Also, CEO James Calvin O’rourke bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.92 per share, with a total value of $178,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $298,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 27,500 shares of company stock worth $320,810 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

MOS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Mosaic in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Mosaic from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Mosaic from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Mosaic in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Shares of MOS traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 427,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,837,475. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.50, a PEG ratio of 31.76 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Mosaic Co has a fifty-two week low of $6.50 and a fifty-two week high of $25.70.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Mosaic had a negative net margin of 15.91% and a negative return on equity of 0.53%. The business’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mosaic Co will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.26%.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and International Distribution. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names.

