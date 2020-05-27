Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) Given Buy Rating at Morgan Stanley

Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank set a €210.00 ($244.19) target price on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. UBS Group set a €255.00 ($296.51) price target on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €210.00 ($244.19) price target on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Independent Research set a €210.00 ($244.19) price target on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €185.00 ($215.12) price target on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €220.46 ($256.35).

Munchener Ruckvers has a fifty-two week low of €164.50 ($191.28) and a fifty-two week high of €200.00 ($232.56).

