Myriad 24 Hour Volume Reaches $4,022.00 (XMY)

Myriad (CURRENCY:XMY) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 27th. One Myriad coin can currently be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, LiteBit.eu and Cryptopia. During the last week, Myriad has traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Myriad has a market cap of $2.21 million and $4,022.00 worth of Myriad was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Myriad alerts:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

HunterCoin (HUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000036 BTC.

BitQuark (BTQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Joincoin (J) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000016 BTC.

About Myriad

Myriad (CRYPTO:XMY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 23rd, 2014. Myriad’s total supply is 1,734,473,250 coins. Myriad’s official website is myriadcoin.org. Myriad’s official Twitter account is @myriadcoin. The Reddit community for Myriad is /r/myriadcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Myriad Coin Trading

Myriad can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, LiteBit.eu and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Myriad directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Myriad should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Myriad using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Myriad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Myriad and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.