NASDAQ:DKNG (NASDAQ:DKNG) Now Covered by Analysts at Cannonball Research

Cannonball Research started coverage on shares of NASDAQ:DKNG (NASDAQ:DKNG) in a research report issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Cannonball Research’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 4.82% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DKNG. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on NASDAQ:DKNG from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on NASDAQ:DKNG in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on NASDAQ:DKNG from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Northland Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective (up previously from $24.00) on shares of NASDAQ:DKNG in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on NASDAQ:DKNG from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:DKNG stock opened at $33.39 on Tuesday. NASDAQ:DKNG has a 12 month low of $9.76 and a 12 month high of $33.50.

NASDAQ:DKNG Company Profile

DraftKings & SBTech is based in the United States.

