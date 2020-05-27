National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) Price Target Raised to $58.00 at Credit Suisse Group

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) had its target price raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “underperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 40.28% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities upgraded shares of National Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 9th. CIBC restated a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price on shares of National Bank of Canada in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of National Bank of Canada in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. National Bank of Canada currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.14.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NTIOF traded up $3.88 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.35. The stock had a trading volume of 7,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,347. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. National Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of $26.77 and a 1 year high of $56.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.03. The company has a market capitalization of $12.58 billion, a PE ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.16.

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.01). National Bank of Canada had a net margin of 19.05% and a return on equity of 18.52%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter.

National Bank of Canada Company Profile

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International segments.

