Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Inc (NYSE:NGVC) to Issue $0.07 Quarterly Dividend

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Inc (NYSE:NGVC) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share by the specialty retailer on Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage has a payout ratio of 70.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of NGVC traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.62. 11,512 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 233,640. The company has a market cap of $321.44 million, a PE ratio of 21.64 and a beta of 1.05. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage has a 52-week low of $5.41 and a 52-week high of $16.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $277.52 million for the quarter. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 1.56%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. TheStreet raised Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd.

About Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails natural and organic groceries, and dietary supplements in the United States. The company's stores offer natural and organic grocery products, such as organic produce; bulk food products; private label products; dry, frozen, and canned groceries; meat and seafood products; dairy products, dairy substitutes, and eggs; prepared foods; bread and baked products; beverages; and beer, wine, and hard cider products.

