Nebula AI (NBAI) Price Reaches $0.0002 on Top Exchanges

Nebula AI (CURRENCY:NBAI) traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 27th. Over the last week, Nebula AI has traded down 8.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Nebula AI token can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX, CoinBene and IDEX. Nebula AI has a market cap of $313,172.94 and approximately $36.00 worth of Nebula AI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0797 or 0.00000873 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00042967 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $346.76 or 0.03795874 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00004096 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002264 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00054568 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00031193 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004407 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010916 BTC.

Nebula AI Token Profile

Nebula AI (NBAI) is a token. Its launch date was April 2nd, 2018. Nebula AI’s total supply is 4,912,710,369 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,254,943,205 tokens. Nebula AI’s official website is www.nebula-ai.com. Nebula AI’s official Twitter account is @nebula_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Nebula AI Token Trading

Nebula AI can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, IDEX and CoinBene. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nebula AI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nebula AI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nebula AI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

