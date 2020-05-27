Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.69 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) to report earnings of ($0.69) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Nektar Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.74) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.64). Nektar Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.63) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nektar Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.84) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.95) to ($2.58). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($2.45) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.18) to ($1.34). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Nektar Therapeutics.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $50.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.88 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 28.83% and a negative net margin of 335.50%. Nektar Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.68) EPS.

NKTR has been the topic of a number of research reports. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $101.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Barclays initiated coverage on Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Benchmark initiated coverage on Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Nektar Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Nektar Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.39.

In other Nektar Therapeutics news, Director Robert Chess sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.38, for a total value of $147,040.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 284,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,237,803.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.99% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NKTR. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 1,325.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,138 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

NKTR stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.86. 816,292 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,816,119. The stock has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.76 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Nektar Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $13.63 and a fifty-two week high of $36.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.52.

About Nektar Therapeutics

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drug candidates for cancer, auto-immune disease, and chronic pain in the United States. The company develops NKTR-181, an orally-available mu-opioid analgesic molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial for moderate to severe chronic pain; ONZEALD, a topoisomerase I inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for advanced metastatic breast cancer in patients with brain metastases; and NKTR-214, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in Phase I to treat immuno-oncology.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR)

