Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Now Covered by Mizuho

Research analysts at Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Mizuho’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 53.58% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on NKTR. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $101.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.39.

Shares of NASDAQ:NKTR opened at $22.79 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Nektar Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $13.63 and a fifty-two week high of $36.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.50. The company has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of -8.73 and a beta of 1.98.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.24. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 335.50% and a negative return on equity of 28.83%. The firm had revenue of $50.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.68) EPS. Nektar Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 79.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert Chess sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.38, for a total transaction of $147,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 284,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,237,803.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 1,325.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,138 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $80,000. 98.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nektar Therapeutics Company Profile

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drug candidates for cancer, auto-immune disease, and chronic pain in the United States. The company develops NKTR-181, an orally-available mu-opioid analgesic molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial for moderate to severe chronic pain; ONZEALD, a topoisomerase I inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for advanced metastatic breast cancer in patients with brain metastases; and NKTR-214, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in Phase I to treat immuno-oncology.

