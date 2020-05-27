Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the credit services provider on Monday, June 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th.

Nelnet has increased its dividend by an average of 11.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 4 years. Nelnet has a payout ratio of 28.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

NNI stock traded up $1.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.00. 2,646 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 108,061. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.80, a quick ratio of 85.59 and a current ratio of 85.59. Nelnet has a 12 month low of $36.70 and a 12 month high of $69.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.23 and a beta of 0.50.

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The credit services provider reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($1.11). Nelnet had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 4.68%. The business had revenue of $245.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share.

In other Nelnet news, Chairman Michael S. Dunlap acquired 1,347,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.57 per share, with a total value of $60,044,704.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 2,009,574 shares in the company, valued at $89,566,713.18. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 44.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NNI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Nelnet from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. ValuEngine lowered Nelnet from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th.

About Nelnet

Nelnet, Inc provides education related products and services, and loan asset management services worldwide. The company's Loan Servicing and Systems is involved in loan servicing activities, such as loan conversion, application processing, borrower updates, customer service, payment processing, due diligence procedures, funds management reconciliation, and claim processing activities for student loan portfolio and third-party clients.

