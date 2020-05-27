NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) Shares Acquired by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,506,782 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,679 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 2.38% of NeoGenomics worth $69,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kopp Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics in the 4th quarter valued at about $141,705,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in NeoGenomics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $24,693,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in NeoGenomics by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,932,090 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $85,764,000 after acquiring an additional 705,037 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in NeoGenomics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,489,000. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its stake in NeoGenomics by 54.4% during the 4th quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 694,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $20,323,000 after acquiring an additional 244,872 shares during the last quarter. 88.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NEO has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded NeoGenomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective (up from $33.00) on shares of NeoGenomics in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Stephens started coverage on NeoGenomics in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. CIBC downgraded NeoGenomics to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, First Analysis raised NeoGenomics from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.67.

Shares of NEO traded up $0.20 on Wednesday, reaching $27.43. The stock had a trading volume of 412,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,327,576. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 910.64 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.80 and a 200 day moving average of $28.27. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.52 and a twelve month high of $34.97.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $106.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.03 million. NeoGenomics had a return on equity of 2.94% and a net margin of 0.82%. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NeoGenomics news, insider Robert J. Shovlin sold 98,093 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.86, for a total transaction of $3,027,149.98. Following the sale, the insider now owns 249,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,706,760.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven C. Jones sold 297,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.77, for a total value of $8,553,321.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 195,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,616,882.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

NeoGenomics Company Profile

NeoGenomics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a network of cancer-focused genetic testing laboratories in the United States; and laboratories in Switzerland and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Clinical Services and Pharma Services. The company's laboratories provide genetic and molecular testing services to hospitals, pathologists, oncologists, urologists, other clinicians and researchers, pharmaceutical firms, academic centers, and other clinical laboratories.

