Net 1 UEPS Technologies (NASDAQ:UEPS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Net 1 UEPS Technologies (NASDAQ:UEPS) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Net 1 UEPS Technologies had a negative return on equity of 44.07% and a negative net margin of 66.89%.

Shares of NASDAQ UEPS opened at $3.52 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Net 1 UEPS Technologies has a 1-year low of $2.70 and a 1-year high of $4.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.57.

In other Net 1 UEPS Technologies news, major shareholder Value Capital Partners (Pty) L purchased 2,103,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.38 per share, for a total transaction of $7,108,373.22. Also, major shareholder Value Advisers International sold 102,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.29, for a total transaction of $336,534.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,241,871 shares of company stock valued at $18,048,567. Corporate insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on UEPS. B. Riley upgraded shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Net 1 UEPS Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday.

Net 1 UEPS Technologies Company Profile

Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc provides transaction processing services, financial inclusion products and services, and secure payment technologies in South Africa, the Republic of Korea, and internationally. The company develops and markets transaction processing solutions, including smart card-based alternative payment systems for the unbanked and under-banked populations of developing economies and for mobile transaction channels.

