NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES) Shares Acquired by USS Investment Management Ltd

USS Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES) by 15.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 203,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,700 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd owned about 0.16% of NetEase worth $65,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in NetEase by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 42,537 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,653,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in NetEase by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 950,170 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $304,968,000 after purchasing an additional 140,487 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NetEase by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,674,126 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $537,327,000 after acquiring an additional 94,542 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in shares of NetEase during the 1st quarter worth about $8,821,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in NetEase by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,206 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. 46.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NTES shares. Cfra boosted their target price on shares of NetEase from $380.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. BidaskClub raised shares of NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. New Street Research raised shares of NetEase from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of NetEase from $380.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Nomura Instinet increased their target price on shares of NetEase from $439.00 to $464.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $399.28.

NetEase stock traded down $7.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $379.14. The company had a trading volume of 27,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 693,353. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $352.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $328.00. NetEase Inc has a 12 month low of $209.01 and a 12 month high of $402.07. The company has a market capitalization of $49.44 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.70.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The technology company reported $32.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $28.66. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. NetEase had a return on equity of 37.00% and a net margin of 33.53%. Equities research analysts predict that NetEase Inc will post 14.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. This is an increase from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.74%.

NetEase, Inc operates an interactive online community in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in four segments: Online Games Services, E-Commerce, Advertising Services, and Innovative Businesses and Other Services. It offers various games in a range of genres through mobile devices and PCs, including role-playing games, MMORPGs, battle arena games, simulation games, collectible card games, first-person shooter games, sandbox games, and other types of games to the Chinese market.

