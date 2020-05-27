Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Acquired by Avestar Capital LLC

Avestar Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 53.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,143 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 1,098 shares during the quarter. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Lucia Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 325.0% during the first quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 85 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 82.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Netflix alerts:

NFLX stock traded up $0.72 on Wednesday, reaching $415.49. 8,343,899 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,679,344. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $420.72 and a 200-day moving average of $358.08. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $252.28 and a twelve month high of $458.97. The firm has a market cap of $175.75 billion, a PE ratio of 83.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.07). Netflix had a return on equity of 30.83% and a net margin of 10.43%. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NFLX. UBS Group cut Netflix to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. ValuEngine cut Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Netflix from $402.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Netflix from $445.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $432.95.

In other Netflix news, insider Gregory K. Peters sold 5,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total value of $2,144,975.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,708,225. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 57,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.77, for a total value of $20,348,976.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,348,976.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 181,961 shares of company stock worth $75,572,227 in the last ninety days. 3.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Recommended Story: What is net income?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.