New York State Common Retirement Fund Lowers Stock Holdings in Tempur Sealy International Inc (NYSE:TPX)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its holdings in Tempur Sealy International Inc (NYSE:TPX) by 9.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,245 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.16% of Tempur Sealy International worth $3,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 9,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Tempur Sealy International in the fourth quarter valued at $4,353,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. 94.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TPX opened at $60.28 on Wednesday. Tempur Sealy International Inc has a 12 month low of $22.00 and a 12 month high of $100.39. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 15.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.21, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.97.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $822.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $801.28 million. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 87.42% and a net margin of 6.82%. Tempur Sealy International’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tempur Sealy International Inc will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tempur Sealy International news, Director Arik W. Ruchim sold 106,893 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.98, for a total value of $5,876,977.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Arik W. Ruchim sold 205,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.46, for a total transaction of $10,959,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 312,051 shares of company stock valued at $16,842,799. 3.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TPX. Zacks Investment Research cut Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Tempur Sealy International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $110.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $98.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.55.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

