New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 36,000 Shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its position in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) by 24.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 36,000 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.16% of Werner Enterprises worth $4,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Werner Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth approximately $246,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Werner Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at $2,604,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Werner Enterprises by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 510,403 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,574,000 after acquiring an additional 4,472 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Werner Enterprises by 69.7% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,316 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Werner Enterprises by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 242,269 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,816,000 after acquiring an additional 9,892 shares in the last quarter. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WERN. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Werner Enterprises from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Werner Enterprises from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Barclays increased their target price on Werner Enterprises from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Werner Enterprises from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Werner Enterprises has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.43.

In related news, VP Jim S. Schelble sold 3,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.20, for a total value of $146,361.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 57,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,493,374.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP James Lynn Johnson sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.30, for a total value of $194,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 71,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,088,415.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,888 shares of company stock valued at $472,072 in the last 90 days. 36.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of WERN stock opened at $44.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.53 and a 200 day moving average of $37.33. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.27 and a 1 year high of $45.82.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $592.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $574.07 million. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 6.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.06%.

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and China. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

