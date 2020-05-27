NewYorkCoin (NYC) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.23 Million

NewYorkCoin (CURRENCY:NYC) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 27th. In the last seven days, NewYorkCoin has traded 25.4% lower against the US dollar. NewYorkCoin has a market cap of $1.23 million and $23.00 worth of NewYorkCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NewYorkCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.45 or 0.00477156 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00012564 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000716 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000043 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003480 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002984 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 103.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004566 BTC.

NewYorkCoin Profile

NYC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 6th, 2014. NewYorkCoin’s total supply is 143,655,713,638 coins. NewYorkCoin’s official Twitter account is @NYCCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for NewYorkCoin is /r/nycoincommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NewYorkCoin’s official website is nycoin.community.

NewYorkCoin Coin Trading

NewYorkCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NewYorkCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NewYorkCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NewYorkCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

