Nexus (NXS) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $996,228.00

Nexus (CURRENCY:NXS) traded down 5.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 27th. One Nexus coin can currently be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00001904 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, Upbit, Bittrex and Trade By Trade. Over the last seven days, Nexus has traded up 5.6% against the US dollar. Nexus has a market capitalization of $11.27 million and approximately $996,228.00 worth of Nexus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Nexus Coin Profile

NXS is a PoW/nPoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 19th, 2014. Nexus’ total supply is 64,671,957 coins. Nexus’ official Twitter account is @NxsEarth and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nexus’ official website is www.nexusearth.com. The Reddit community for Nexus is /r/nexusearth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Nexus

Nexus can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Upbit, Binance, Trade By Trade and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nexus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nexus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

