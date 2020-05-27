Niobio Cash (NBR) Achieves Market Capitalization of $40,332.63

Niobio Cash (CURRENCY:NBR) traded down 18.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 27th. In the last seven days, Niobio Cash has traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Niobio Cash has a market capitalization of $40,332.63 and approximately $27.00 worth of Niobio Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Niobio Cash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges including Crex24 and TradeOgre.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000095 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000020 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000012 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash Coin Profile

Niobio Cash (NBR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 2nd, 2017. Niobio Cash’s total supply is 140,803,743 coins. Niobio Cash’s official Twitter account is @niobio_cash and its Facebook page is accessible here. Niobio Cash’s official website is niobiocash.org/en.

Niobio Cash Coin Trading

Niobio Cash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Niobio Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Niobio Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Niobio Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

