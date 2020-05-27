No BS Crypto Tops One Day Trading Volume of $18,674.00 (NOBS)

No BS Crypto (CURRENCY:NOBS) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 27th. No BS Crypto has a market cap of $35,905.32 and approximately $18,674.00 worth of No BS Crypto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, No BS Crypto has traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One No BS Crypto token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0797 or 0.00000873 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00042967 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $346.76 or 0.03795874 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00004096 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002264 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00054568 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00031193 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004407 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010916 BTC.

No BS Crypto Token Profile

No BS Crypto (CRYPTO:NOBS) is a token. It launched on May 4th, 2018. No BS Crypto’s total supply is 2,499,989,600 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,248,453,800 tokens. No BS Crypto’s official website is nobscrypto.com. No BS Crypto’s official Twitter account is @noBScrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

No BS Crypto Token Trading

No BS Crypto can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as No BS Crypto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade No BS Crypto should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy No BS Crypto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

