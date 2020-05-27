Novan’s (NOVN) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $1.50 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 257.14% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on NOVN. ValuEngine upgraded Novan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Novan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th.

Shares of NOVN stock opened at $0.42 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.02. Novan has a twelve month low of $0.22 and a twelve month high of $3.72. The company has a market capitalization of $18.47 million, a P/E ratio of -0.36 and a beta of -0.31.

Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.05. Research analysts expect that Novan will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Novan by 3,149.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 51,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50,389 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in Novan during the first quarter worth $487,000. Finally, Sabby Management LLC purchased a new stake in Novan during the first quarter worth $2,108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.06% of the company’s stock.

Novan Company Profile

Novan, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of nitric oxide-based therapies to treat dermatological and oncovirus-mediated diseases. Its clinical stage product candidates include SB204, a topical monotherapy that is in Phase III pivotal clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris; and SB206, a topical antiviral gel, which is in Phase III pivotal trials for the treatment of patients with external genital warts, and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum.

