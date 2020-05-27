NuBits Price Tops $0.0637 (USNBT)

NuBits (CURRENCY:USNBT) traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 27th. NuBits has a market cap of $699,171.64 and approximately $629.00 worth of NuBits was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NuBits coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0637 or 0.00000695 BTC on exchanges including Upbit, SouthXchange and Bittrex. Over the last week, NuBits has traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010987 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002162 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $186.65 or 0.02038815 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00078603 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.45 or 0.00179726 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00042430 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000731 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000162 BTC.

About NuBits

NuBits’ total supply is 70,510,851 coins and its circulating supply is 10,981,667 coins. NuBits’ official website is www.nubits.com. NuBits’ official message board is discuss.nubits.com. NuBits’ official Twitter account is @OfficialNuBits and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for NuBits is /r/NuBits and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling NuBits

NuBits can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuBits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NuBits should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NuBits using one of the exchanges listed above.

