Nucleus Vision (NCASH) Price Tops $0.0003

Nucleus Vision (CURRENCY:NCASH) traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 27th. In the last seven days, Nucleus Vision has traded 14.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Nucleus Vision token can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Koinex, Bitrue, Upbit and Bitbns. Nucleus Vision has a total market cap of $1.94 million and approximately $157,217.00 worth of Nucleus Vision was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00000873 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00042910 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $348.63 or 0.03784871 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00004014 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002242 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00054236 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00031043 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004387 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010861 BTC.

Nucleus Vision (CRYPTO:NCASH) is a token. It was first traded on November 25th, 2017. Nucleus Vision’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,893,152,756 tokens. Nucleus Vision’s official Twitter account is @NucleusVision and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nucleus Vision is nucleus.vision. Nucleus Vision’s official message board is medium.com/@NucleusVision. The Reddit community for Nucleus Vision is /r/NucleusVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Nucleus Vision can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Zebpay, Bitbns, BITBOX, WazirX, Koinex, CoinBene, Ethfinex, Bittrex, Bitrue, Upbit, Binance and Huobi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nucleus Vision directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nucleus Vision should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nucleus Vision using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

