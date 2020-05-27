Numeraire 24 Hour Volume Reaches $1.19 Million (NMR)

Numeraire (CURRENCY:NMR) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 27th. One Numeraire token can currently be bought for $24.27 or 0.00266494 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Numeraire has traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Numeraire has a market cap of $61.27 million and $1.19 million worth of Numeraire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0795 or 0.00000873 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00043068 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $347.69 or 0.03817665 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003886 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002273 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00054720 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00031183 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004447 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010988 BTC.

Numeraire Profile

Numeraire is a token. Its genesis date was June 20th, 2017. Numeraire’s total supply is 10,979,926 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,524,533 tokens. Numeraire’s official Twitter account is @numerai and its Facebook page is accessible here. Numeraire’s official website is numer.ai. Numeraire’s official message board is forum.numer.ai. The Reddit community for Numeraire is /r/numerai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Numeraire Token Trading

Numeraire can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Numeraire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Numeraire should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Numeraire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

