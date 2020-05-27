Nyerium One Day Trading Volume Reaches $4.00 (NYEX)

Nyerium (CURRENCY:NYEX) traded down 16.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 27th. Nyerium has a total market cap of $5,005.47 and approximately $4.00 worth of Nyerium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nyerium coin can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Nyerium has traded down 35.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Nyerium alerts:

Vitae (VITAE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00016104 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003157 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000721 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003104 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nyerium Profile

Nyerium is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 25th, 2018. Nyerium’s total supply is 32,046,176 coins and its circulating supply is 27,161,548 coins. The Reddit community for Nyerium is /r/Nyerium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nyerium’s official website is nyex.site. Nyerium’s official Twitter account is @NyeriumDev and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Nyerium

Nyerium can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nyerium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nyerium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nyerium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nyerium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nyerium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.