OKB Trading Down 4.8% Over Last 7 Days (OKB)

OKB (CURRENCY:OKB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 27th. One OKB token can currently be purchased for $4.98 or 0.00054720 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx and Coinall. During the last week, OKB has traded 4.8% lower against the dollar. OKB has a market capitalization of $299.01 million and $199.14 million worth of OKB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0795 or 0.00000873 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00043068 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $347.69 or 0.03817665 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003886 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002273 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00031183 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004447 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010988 BTC.

Enjin Coin (ENJ) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002436 BTC.

About OKB

OKB (CRYPTO:OKB) is a token. It was first traded on January 30th, 2018. OKB’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 tokens. The official website for OKB is www.okex.com. OKB’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for OKB is /r/okex.

Buying and Selling OKB

OKB can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinall and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OKB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OKB using one of the exchanges listed above.

