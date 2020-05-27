OKCash Trading 6.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days (OK)

OKCash (CURRENCY:OK) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 27th. OKCash has a total market cap of $1.53 million and $10,957.00 worth of OKCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, OKCash has traded 6.5% higher against the dollar. One OKCash coin can now be purchased for about $0.0203 or 0.00000223 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00028469 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00024243 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000293 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000634 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,206.56 or 1.00782552 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00074003 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000583 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000037 BTC.

OKCash Profile

OKCash (OK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 24th, 2014. OKCash’s total supply is 75,175,388 coins. The Reddit community for OKCash is /r/OKCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OKCash’s official Twitter account is @OKCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. OKCash’s official message board is okcashtalk.org. OKCash’s official website is okcash.co.

According to CryptoCompare, “OK Specs Released: Nov 24th 2014PoW Ended at block: 33,186Total coins at the end of Pow/Pos Hybrid Period: 36,297,000 OKCashMax Cap: 105,000,000 OKCashFull POS started: Dec 9th 2014Proof of StakeStake Rewards: 69% 1st Year (block 531,257)| 20% 2nd (block 1,022,514) | 10% 3rd (block 1,523,771)| 6% 4th Year on wardsPoS Min Stake Time: 8 hrTransactions: 10 confirmationsStakes: 64 confirmationsBlock Time: 72 seconds average block time.Rpcport: 6969Port: 6970Test ports: ( RPCport 7979 ) ( Port 7980 ) “

OKCash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OKCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OKCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

