Omni Trading Down 9.6% Over Last 7 Days (OMNI)

Omni (CURRENCY:OMNI) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 27th. One Omni coin can currently be purchased for $1.61 or 0.00017695 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including C-CEX, Bittrex, Cryptohub and Poloniex. During the last week, Omni has traded 9.6% lower against the dollar. Omni has a market capitalization of $906,728.25 and $134.00 worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Omni Profile

Omni is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 618,951 coins and its circulating supply is 562,635 coins. Omni’s official message board is www.reddit.com/r/omni. Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here. Omni’s official website is www.omnilayer.org. The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Omni

Omni can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, C-CEX, Cryptohub and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Omni should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Omni using one of the exchanges listed above.

