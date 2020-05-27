Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.24 EPS

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.24, Fidelity Earnings reports. Ooma had a negative return on equity of 46.58% and a negative net margin of 12.40%. Ooma updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 0.21-0.30 EPS and its Q2 2021

After-Hours guidance to 0.06-0.09 EPS.

Shares of OOMA opened at $13.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $274.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.92 and a beta of 0.67. Ooma has a 52-week low of $7.45 and a 52-week high of $15.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.50.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on OOMA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Ooma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ooma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of Ooma in a research report on Monday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Ooma from $21.50 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.60.

In related news, CEO Eric B. Stang sold 9,872 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.52, for a total value of $103,853.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 397,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,182,457.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Ravi Narula sold 2,791 shares of Ooma stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.52, for a total transaction of $29,361.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 235,003 shares in the company, valued at $2,472,231.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,119 shares of company stock worth $138,012. 10.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ooma Company Profile

Ooma, Inc creates connected experiences for businesses and consumers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's smart cloud-based SaaS platform serves as a communications hub, which offers cloud-based communications solutions, smart security, and other connected services. Its business and residential solutions deliver PureVoice high-definition voice quality, advanced functionality, and integration with mobile devices; and platform helps to create smart workplace and homes by offering communications, monitoring, security, automation, productivity, and networking infrastructure applications.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

