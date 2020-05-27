Oppenheimer Reaffirms Buy Rating for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Oppenheimer in a report released on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $135.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 21.39% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on TSCO. Loop Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Monday, February 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush lowered shares of Tractor Supply from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.17.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Tractor Supply stock opened at $111.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. Tractor Supply has a twelve month low of $63.89 and a twelve month high of $114.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $100.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.97.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 38.38%. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $94,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,185,135. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 7,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $807,942.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,186,904. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 265,432 shares of company stock worth $27,936,293 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSCO. Sofos Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 2,266.7% during the fourth quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 142 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Tractor Supply in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Tractor Supply in the first quarter worth about $27,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, GQ Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Further Reading: LIBOR

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.