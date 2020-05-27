Opus 24 Hour Volume Reaches $783.00 (OPT)

Opus (CURRENCY:OPT) traded 19.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 27th. One Opus token can now be purchased for about $0.0017 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC and IDEX. Opus has a total market cap of $231,894.61 and $783.00 worth of Opus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Opus has traded down 10.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Opus alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010889 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002142 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $188.19 or 0.02043210 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 20.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00074715 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.51 or 0.00179302 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00041828 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000718 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Opus Token Profile

Opus’ genesis date was July 14th, 2017. Opus’ total supply is 249,308,531 tokens and its circulating supply is 140,080,549 tokens. The Reddit community for Opus is /r/opusfoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Opus’ official Twitter account is @opusfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Opus is opus-foundation.org.

Buying and Selling Opus

Opus can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Opus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Opus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Opus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Opus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.