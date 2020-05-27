Orange SA (NYSE:ORAN) Shares Acquired by Managed Asset Portfolios LLC

Managed Asset Portfolios LLC increased its holdings in shares of Orange SA (NYSE:ORAN) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,921,803 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,071 shares during the period. Orange makes up about 6.2% of Managed Asset Portfolios LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC owned 0.07% of Orange worth $23,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in Orange by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 14,395 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Orange in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Orange by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 121,867 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after acquiring an additional 25,652 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Orange by 46.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 11,873 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 3,774 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Orange by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,582,955 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,686,000 after acquiring an additional 71,410 shares during the period. 1.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Orange alerts:

ORAN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Orange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Bank of America upgraded Orange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine lowered Orange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Berenberg Bank lowered Orange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Orange in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Orange stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.40. 57,694 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 614,640. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.35. Orange SA has a one year low of $9.93 and a one year high of $16.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Orange Company Profile

Orange SA provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to consumers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in Europe, Africa, and the Middle East. The company offers mobile services, such as voice, SMS, and data; fixed broadband and narrowband services, as well as fixed network business solutions, including voice and data; and convergence packages.

See Also: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Orange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.