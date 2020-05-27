OST Trading Up 15.6% Over Last Week (OST)

OST (CURRENCY:OST) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 27th. OST has a market cap of $5.68 million and approximately $1.16 million worth of OST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, OST has traded up 15.6% against the dollar. One OST token can currently be bought for $0.0076 or 0.00000083 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, OKEx, Upbit and Coinsuper.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010973 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002164 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $186.69 or 0.02038541 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00078592 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.47 or 0.00179890 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000733 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00042330 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000161 BTC.

About OST

OST was first traded on October 13th, 2017. OST’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 744,993,561 tokens. The Reddit community for OST is /r/OSTdotcom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for OST is medium.com/OSTdotcom. OST’s official Twitter account is @TheSimpleToken. The official website for OST is ost.com.

Buying and Selling OST

OST can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Coinsuper, IDCM, Gate.io, Huobi, Binance and OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OST should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

