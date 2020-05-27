Own Reaches Market Cap of $2.38 Million (CHX)

Own (CURRENCY:CHX) traded 7.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 27th. One Own token can now be bought for $0.0239 or 0.00000248 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, Bancor Network, DDEX and HitBTC. Own has a market cap of $2.38 million and $465,969.00 worth of Own was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Own has traded up 35.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000878 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00042941 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $348.73 or 0.03786277 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00004007 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002246 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00054259 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00031029 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004386 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010864 BTC.

Own Profile

Own is a token. It was first traded on March 25th, 2018. Own’s total supply is 168,956,522 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,719,012 tokens. The official message board for Own is medium.com/ownmarket. Own’s official Twitter account is @OwnMarket and its Facebook page is accessible here. Own’s official website is weown.com. The Reddit community for Own is /r/OwnMarket and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Own

Own can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, DDEX, Bancor Network and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Own directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Own should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Own using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

