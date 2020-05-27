Parachute Trading 11.2% Lower This Week (PAR)

Parachute (CURRENCY:PAR) traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 27th. One Parachute token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). Parachute has a market capitalization of $115,835.10 and $7,940.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Parachute has traded 11.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

UNI COIN (UNI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004643 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000451 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000289 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Parachute Profile

Parachute is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 8th, 2018. Parachute’s total supply is 999,628,334 tokens and its circulating supply is 454,480,759 tokens. The official website for Parachute is www.parachutetoken.com. The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken. Parachute’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Parachute Token Trading

Parachute can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parachute directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Parachute should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Parachute using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

