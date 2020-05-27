Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY Purchases 9,900 Shares of American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO)

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 235,400 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,900 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY owned about 0.14% of American Eagle Outfitters worth $1,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 46,775 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,223 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 30,524 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 112.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,971 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 84,477 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Eagle Outfitters alerts:

Shares of AEO traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.18. 829,885 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,111,805. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.12. American Eagle Outfitters has a 52 week low of $6.53 and a 52 week high of $19.90.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The apparel retailer reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 20.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that American Eagle Outfitters will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.1375 per share. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $14.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $20.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research report on Monday, February 24th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, insider Charles F. Kessler sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.87, for a total value of $480,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,015 shares in the company, valued at $755,803.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Noel Joseph Spiegel purchased 10,000 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.70 per share, with a total value of $97,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company also provides jeans, and other apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

See Also: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for American Eagle Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Eagle Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.