Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY Sells 20,000 Shares of KEMET Co. (NYSE:KEM)

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY trimmed its holdings in shares of KEMET Co. (NYSE:KEM) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 314,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY owned 0.54% of KEMET worth $7,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in KEMET by 12.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,960 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of KEMET by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 22,911 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of KEMET by 0.3% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 162,655 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,930,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of KEMET by 2.2% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 23,548 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of KEMET by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 20,234 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. 94.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KEMET from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of KEMET from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th.

Shares of KEM traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.05. The company had a trading volume of 50,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,068,457. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.90. KEMET Co. has a 1-year low of $15.87 and a 1-year high of $27.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.20 and a beta of 1.88.

KEMET (NYSE:KEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The electronics maker reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $293.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.10 million. KEMET had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 19.09%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that KEMET Co. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KEMET Company Profile

KEMET Corporation manufactures and sells passive electronic components under the KEMET brand worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Solid Capacitors, Film and Electrolytic; and Electro-Magnetic, Sensors, and Actuators. It offers tantalum, aluminum polymer, and ceramic capacitors; film, paper, and wet aluminum electrolytic capacitors; electromagnetic interference filters; and electro-magnetic compatible materials and devices, piezo materials and actuators, and various types of sensors.

