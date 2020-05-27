ParallelCoin (DUO) Price Hits $0.17 on Major Exchanges

ParallelCoin (CURRENCY:DUO) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 27th. Over the last week, ParallelCoin has traded 31% lower against the US dollar. One ParallelCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00001900 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia. ParallelCoin has a total market cap of $54,445.21 and approximately $16.00 worth of ParallelCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.47 or 0.00477337 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00012554 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000719 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000044 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003518 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003011 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000371 BTC.

About ParallelCoin

DUO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 22nd, 2015. ParallelCoin’s total supply is 314,719 coins. ParallelCoin’s official Twitter account is @parallelcoinduo and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ParallelCoin is parallelcoin.info.

ParallelCoin Coin Trading

ParallelCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParallelCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ParallelCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ParallelCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

