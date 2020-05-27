ParallelCoin One Day Volume Reaches $21.00 (DUO)

ParallelCoin (CURRENCY:DUO) traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 27th. One ParallelCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00001799 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit. ParallelCoin has a total market cap of $52,070.68 and approximately $21.00 worth of ParallelCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ParallelCoin has traded down 38% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About ParallelCoin

ParallelCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 22nd, 2015. ParallelCoin’s total supply is 314,719 coins. The official website for ParallelCoin is parallelcoin.info. ParallelCoin’s official Twitter account is @parallelcoinduo and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ParallelCoin

ParallelCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParallelCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ParallelCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ParallelCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

