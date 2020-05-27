ParkinGo (GOT) Tops 1-Day Volume of $44.00

ParkinGo (CURRENCY:GOT) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 27th. ParkinGo has a market cap of $762,023.28 and approximately $44.00 worth of ParkinGo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ParkinGo has traded down 19.6% against the US dollar. One ParkinGo token can currently be bought for $0.0399 or 0.00000433 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ParkinGo alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00028106 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00025107 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000294 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000635 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,225.31 or 1.00154148 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00074038 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000580 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000038 BTC.

About ParkinGo

GOT is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 18th, 2017. ParkinGo’s total supply is 94,808,613 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,105,351 tokens. The official website for ParkinGo is parkingo.io/en.

Buying and Selling ParkinGo

ParkinGo can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitfinex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParkinGo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ParkinGo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ParkinGo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ParkinGo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ParkinGo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.