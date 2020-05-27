Passage Bio’s Quiet Period Will Expire on June 3rd (NASDAQ:ORIC)

Passage Bio’s (NASDAQ:ORIC) quiet period is set to expire on Wednesday, June 3rd. Passage Bio had issued 7,500,000 shares in its initial public offering on April 24th. The total size of the offering was $120,000,000 based on an initial share price of $16.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

ORIC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Passage Bio in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Passage Bio in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Passage Bio in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Passage Bio in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Passage Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.60.

Get Passage Bio alerts:

NASDAQ:ORIC opened at $28.20 on Wednesday. Passage Bio has a 1 year low of $24.26 and a 1 year high of $34.70.

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:ORIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported ($4.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($4.20). Analysts predict that Passage Bio will post -1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc bought 281,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.68 per share, with a total value of $7,222,500.00.

About Passage Bio

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers. Its lead product candidate is ORIC-101, a small molecule antagonist of the glucocorticoid receptor, which has been linked to resistance to multiple classes of cancer therapeutics across various solid tumors.

Recommended Story: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for Passage Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Passage Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.